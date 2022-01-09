Mohammed Zarma (Rtd Deputy Comptroller Of Customs) Kidnapped By Gunmen In Ilorin

January 9,

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A three-member gang of gunmen has kidnapped a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Mohammed Zarma on his farm in Ilorin.

The retired top Customs officer was said to have been kidnapped on his farm at Okejia in Egbejila, Asa Local government area of Kwara state on Thursday.

Zarma, according to findings by Saturday Vanguard from a reliable source in the area might have been overpowered by the gunmen who caught him unaware as several gunshots were reportedly fired into the air to scare him before he was kidnapped.

“We heard the loud noise of several gunshots and all of us ran inside our houses to avoid being hit by stray bullets. We didn’t know what caused the gunshots until much later.

“But someone said he saw the retired Customs officer in a Toyota car that sped past him while he was returning home from his farm,” said a local who craved anonymity in an interview with Saturday Vanguard.

Meanwhile the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo has directed his men to ensure that the kidnapped Customs officer is rescued unhurt.

This is contained in the statement issued by the Spokesman of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi made available to journalists in Ilorin.

The statement reads, “The Kwara State Police Command under the leadership of Cp Tuesday Assayomo psc+ has deployed relevant assets, both human and material, for the rescue of one Mohammed Zarma ‘M’ a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, who was kidnapped on his farm located at Oke Jia, Egbejila at about 1730hrs of 6/1/2022 by some unknown gunmen speaking a particular Nigerian language.

“On the visit to the scene after the incident by the Command’s operatives, Four empty shells of expended ammunition were recovered.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo psc+ wishes to assure the family of the victim and indeed the general public that no effort would be spared in getting the victim rescued unhurt and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the crime, please.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/01/rtd-deputy-comptroller-of-customs-kidnapped-by-gunmen-in-ilorin/

