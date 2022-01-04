Most Faceless Accounts That Attack You Are Your Friends — Actor Ugezu J Ugezu

Actor Ugezu J Ugezu has disclosed that silence has a voice and it’s golden as he claims most of the faceless blogs that attack you online are being run by your best friends hence you have to be careful.

Most of these faceless blogs reveal secrets about people that they themselves wonder where they got such secrets about their lives from and Ugezu J Ugezu has made us understand that such blogs are being run by close friends of these people.

According to him, many if not all those faceless accounts that attack you online belong to your close friends but just ignore them, and all those accounts traveling the streets of social media mentioning your name to ridicule you are just jobless, Igbere TV reports.

Adding that you should ignore them because they want to call you out because you have already defeated them and they are wallowing in pitiable jealousy which is why they mention your name to ridicule you on the street of social media.

Ugezu J Ugezu then made us understand that silence has a voice and it’s a golden one therefore, just ignore those calling you out on social media just because they are jealous of you or something else.

“Most times, when you say nothing, YOU SAID A LOT

“That you are called out has not brought you out. You are out only when you are out.

“Remember, SOMEONE WHO IS ABOVE YOU CAN NEVER CALL YOU OUT….. IT MUST ALWAYS COME FROM PEOPLE BELOW YOU.”



