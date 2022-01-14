Mother Forgets Her Baby In A Commercial Bus After Alighting In Imo (Video)

In what will come across as a really shocking development, a Nigerian mother has ‘forgotten’ her baby in a bus.

The mother ‘forgot’ her baby in a commercial bus while alighting in Imo state and efforts are being made to find the child’s mother.

The driver of the bus said he picked up passengers from Ogbaku to Owerri, but on getting to Owerri, after every passenger alighted, the baby was left in his vehicle.

He took the baby to a media personality to make an announcement so that the mother or anyone who knows the baby can pick the child up.

Watch the video below:

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BstcTDy1C8[/flash]

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...