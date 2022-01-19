Mozambique: Ritualists Target Bald Men, Believe Their Heads Contain Gold (Photo)

Police in Mozambique have launched an investigation on a brutal killing of men with bald head as it is believed that bald head contains gold.

Police in Mozambique have warned bald men that they could be at risk of attack after a spate of killings thought to be motivated by a local belief that their hairless heads contain gold.

Two people have been arrested in the central province of

Zambezia over the deaths of three men, one of whom was

decapitated and had his organs removed. The suspects told detectives that they were working on commission from clients in Malawi and Tanzania, who wanted to get rich with the help of witchcraft. Inacio Dina, a police spokesman, told a news conference in Maputo that the killings took place in the village of Milange, a few miles from Mozambique’s border with Malawi. The victims are all thought to have been aged



https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/bald-man-decapitated-in-mozambique-for-gold-in-his-head-7bkph7z7f

