Mr Jollof Acquires New House Months After Flaunting Range Rover (Video)

Comedian Mr Jollof has acquired a second house months after flaunting his Range Rover, Igbere TV reports.

The comedian showed off the house in a video uploaded on Instagram on Monday.

Captioning the video, he wrote: “Suffer no be pomade.”

This came months after the funnyman showed off his new Range Rover car on Instagram.

He shared a video of his new car being delivered to him on Friday, March 12, 2021. He also danced to the rhythm of Patoranking’s song ‘Abule’.

With his latest acquisition, Mr Jollof born Freedom Atsepoyi joins the list of other Nigerian celebrities to acquire new Range Rover cars and a new house in 2021, which includes singer Davido, Big Brother Naija stars Mercy Eke, Nina Ivy, actresses Mercy Aigbe, Destiny Etiko and Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan ex-wife, Laila Charani.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1co29bil_rw

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CY0lG0dJjOk/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...