Mummy G.O Of Kpatakpata Fame And Other Nigerian Preachers Who Trended In 2021

Amidst the hustle and bustle of 2021, Nigerians never ran short of hilarious content that made them momentarily forget the country’s pressing issues.

Aside from skit makers and various Tiktok trends, 2021 also witnessed the rise of many interesting, hilarious and outrageous preachers, whose sermons were more comical than didiatic.

What marveled Nigerians the most was the serious manner these ‘Men of God’ preached, sang and prophesied and their cult following.

2020 saw the emergence of the controversial cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as Prophet Odumeje, who would later be known as Indaboski.

But in 2021, the female ministers stepped into the spotlight, with even more shocking prophesies, controversial sermons and as well as the ‘terms and conditions’ to make heaven.

Here are some of those interesting pastors and moments that trended in 2021.

1. Prophet Odumeje fights with the devil

Did you know that prophet Odumeje and the devil ‘fought’ ?

Recently, during his church service Prophet Odumeje wore a championship wrestling belt, saying he had won an International Spiritual Wrestling match against Satan.

