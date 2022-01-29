Murderous Herdsmen Are Desperately Trying To Overrun Our State – Akeredolu

…..We’ll not allow murderous herders to overrun us – Akeredolu vows

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has vowed that his government will not allow terrorists posiing herders to overrun the state under any pretext.

Akeredolu, who emphasised that he will not hesitate to bring the murderous herdsmen terrorizing some towns to justice, promised increased security in some parts of the state.

The Governor spoke in his office on Tuesday while receiving members of the Auga Community, led by the Alauga of Auga-Akoko, Oba Samuel Agunloye, on a courtesy visit.

Molege, an agrarian community in the Ose Local Government Area of the state, was attacked by no less than 50 herders armed with Ak-47 rifles few days ago, with three people killed and houses set ablaze after residents did not allow them to graze their cows on farmlands within the community.

Also, several persons were also slain by suspected herders in Okeluse, Ose Council Area, on Sunday.

Akeredolu, who expressed displeasure with the attacks on farmers and their farmlands, particularly in bordering communities, assured that increased security presence will henceforth be deployed.

He urged citizens to be prepared and to report suspected offenders to security services as soon as possible, stating that his administration would not allow killer herdsmen to take over the state.

The Governor also urged the state’s traditional rulers to collaborate with the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies to ensure the security of their domain.

On his part, Oba Agunloye commended the governor on behalf of the Auga Community for his unrelenting efforts ensuring safety of residents as well as various infrastructural development across the state.

