Music Executive, Olorunnipa Aka Sleeq2dbone Joins Kogi House Of Assembly Race (Pics)

Music Executive And Entrepreneur Olusegun Olorunnipa Aka Sleeq2dbone Joins Kogi House Of Assembly Race

A popular music executive and entrepreneur, Mr. Olusegun Olorunnipa has joined in the race to represent the good people of Kabba-Bunu constituency in Kogi State House of Assembly.

With the slogan ‘Let’s Go For What We Deserve’ Olorunnipa popularly known as Sleeq2dbone has since his declaration elicitated excitement and joy among his constituents and supporters.

Sleeq2dbone who is the MD/CEO of S2B Group is believed to have so much capacity to offer an effective representation to his people.

The top rated music producer is no doubt sufficiently blessed with managerial skills and administrative dexterity to change the face of representation in the constituency.

He has made outstanding and remarkable achievements as a private sector player.

S2B Group offers array of services such as consultancy, talent and event management, recording studio, restaurant & bar, boutique and real estate.

In his music career, he has managed top Nigerian artistes including Cynthia Morgan, Saka, Jumabee, Mandydollz and others.

Additionally, he has also managed top events in Nigeria such as Avant-garde seasons 1-12, Independence Carnival, Sen. David Mark’s annual Mark D Ball, Political Rallies, Private Gigs etc.

He is delving into the political environment with humongous experience coupled with his wide appeal among young persons.

