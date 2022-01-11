Music Producer, Spellz And Wife Build A Mansion In Lagos (Photo)

Music producer, Spellz and wife build a mansion in Lagos (videos)

Music producer, Spellz and his wife, Hadiza Dije have built a mansion in Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

The couple were congratulated by actress Layole Oyatogun who described their mansion as an “architectural masterpiece”.

Oyatogun also noted that the Spellz and Hadiza work very hard and smart, and are humble and quiet about their achievements.

She wrote;

Super proud of my friends @spellzjamin and @dehadzafashion this is an architectural masterpiece! Congratulations!!! your new home is beautiful! I have seen you guys work hard and smart! , your commitment, dedication & doggedness brought you this far but most importantly your love for God is unshakeable, I love how you guys are humble and quiet about your achievements but I must loud this one.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYjAg6DBjTf/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...