Muslim Commissioner In Osun Sponsors Building Of CAN Secretariat

Bola Oyebamiji, commissioner for finance in Osun and the Balogun Musulumi of Ikireland, has sponsored the building of a secretariat for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Irewole LGA in the state.

Speaking at the unveiling of the secretariat on Thursday, Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, commended Oyebamiji for his efforts and urged Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance.

According to Punch, the CAN president expressed delight that the commissioner has shown a good example for others to emulate.

“Bola Oyebamiji is someone my family has been very close to for the past 20 years and he has always been like this,” Ayokunle said.

“He is a very good and tolerant man to everybody, no matter your religion. I have always known him to be partaker in the work of God be it in the church or mosque.

“I must say this is laudable. This is what we have been preaching — harmonious relationship between all religions. It is exactly what God wants. This is the only way we can achieve true peace in our nation. It is nice to know that the sponsor of this project for CAN Irewole is a devout Muslim. This gladdens my heart so much.”

Ayokunle appealed to Nigerians to realise that the country will be a better place for everyone to live if peace and tolerance is given a chance.

Also speaking, Amos Ogunrinde, the Osun CAN chairman, said the gesture is what individuals should emulate, as it will go a long way in enhancing religious tolerance.

Explaining why he sponsored the building of the secretariat, Oyebamiji said he was motivated to embark on the project by Adegboyega Oyetola, governor of the state, who he described as someone with a good heart.

He added that he took on the project because he believes it is a service to humanity which is exactly what God preaches.

He also urged well-meaning individuals to extend the hand of love and fellowship to their fellow humans in a bid to make the world a better place.



https://www.thecable.ng/muslim-commissioner-sponsors-building-of-can-secretariat-in-osun/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...