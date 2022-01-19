My Career As A Boxer Or Graduating For My Degree – Please Advise

Hello Nairaland

Good morning to everyone.

My name is Promise I’m in my mid 20s. currently I have graduated but still having some outstanding courses (full session) .

I graduated from one of the state university.

My problem is that I’m an Amateur boxer (Paramount king boxing) Lagos and still need to clear my courses before I can take my results. Things haven’t been going well with me, the people training me in boxing has told me to choose between my Career in boxing and the school I’m going ( because it’s really affecting me I can’t go to training anymore) .

I don’t know what to do should I just leave this degree and focus on my boxing career ( may be I may travel abroad when opportunity comes) or should I finish my school because this degree has been drawing me back ward(since 2015 I was suspended and I came back in 2019 ) now I graduated but I’m still owing my school delsu (9 outstanding courses) .

I’m really suffering because my parents don’t have much, but they are still struggling to make sure I go.

I’m really tired.

please I need advice. please u can insult me but I also advice me thank you I’m the first son I have two sisters.

