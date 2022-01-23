‘My Daughter’s Kidnappers Killed & Buried Her After Collecting ₦3M Ransom’ (Pix)

Shuaibu Wa’alamu and late Asma’u (right)

Shuaibu Wa’alamu, father of an eight-year-old girl, Asma’u, allegedly abducted and killed by his neighbour in Zaria, Kaduna State, lamented how his daughter was killed by her abductors despite collecting N3m as ransom.

This is coming on the heels of the abduction and subsequent killing of a five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar in Kano by her teacher after collecting N6m ransom.

Asmau, who was said to have spent 42 days in the hands of her abductors was said to be kidnapped by one of their neighbours on the 9th of December, 2021, according to her father.

She (Asmau) was found killed by her abductors after collecting N3m from the parent.

The story which was first broken by a friend of the father, one Musa Ahmed, shared by Hausa Fulanii on Instagram, hinted that the little girl was kidnapped while on her way to buy a recharge card.

The post read, “My friend’s daughter, an eight-year-old girl, had been kidnapped on her way to buy a recharge card in our neighbourhood.

“She was for the past 42 days with her abductors who demanded the sum of N3m which was given to them, but sadly, they killed the girl eventually.”

“It was said that perhaps the girl recognised her abductor who happens to be residing close to their house. In fact, she was playing with his kids almost everyday.

“They called her father demanding for additional money which he obliged and sent someone with the money.

“In the event of waiting for them, the guy was so furious because of the cool weather at night. He called the father and informed him he hasn’t seen anyone yet.

“Then, the father called the number and asked them to tell him the truth if they have killed the girl. Lo and behold, they said, they have killed and buried her in a shallow grave, four days ago.”

Speaking with newsmen in Zaria on Saturday, Wa’alamu said her daughter was abducted on December 9, 2021 and he immediately reported the case to the police after failure to return her daughter return home.

He said after some days, the abductors reached out to the family and first demanded a ransom of N15m which was negotiated and N2m was given to the abductors.

According to him, the hoodlums later called and demanded for another N1.045m as condition for releasing the little girl.

He declared, “My daughter was abducted on the 9th of December and when she failed to return home, I lodged a formal complaint with the police.

“After some days, the abductors began to call my number and demanded N15m. But we negotiated and I first gave them N2m.

“They collected the money in Rigasa area of Kaduna. Later, they called me again and demanded for another N1.045m as the only condition to release my daughter. I did not argue. But I gave the money to them.

“However, after paying the ransom as demanded on the 19th of January, they called me to tell me they killed her and switch off the phone. You see, from the initial stage, I was following her abductors and doing their bidding because of the fear of losing her. Now, they have killed her.

“I know those who abducted her and killed her. They are around us. I have strong evidence. I have told the police. And they are on it. In fact, the suspects have been arrested.”

However, the Kaduna State Police Command had yet to confirm the incident as there was no response from the state police command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, when contacted as of the time of filing this report.



https://punchng.com/kidnappers-collected-n3m-ransom-killed-my-daughter-buried-her-in-shallow-grave-dad/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...