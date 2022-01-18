‘My Elder Brother’s Wife Is So Rude! Is She Using Jazz On Him?’

Good morning everyone. Hope we’re having a wonderful week.

My Elder brother is doing well, no doubt he’s the breadwinner in our family But his wife is so rude, too authoritative, she’s full of pride and she looks down on people. She see everyone as her employee, she does not care if her actions or words hurts you, she’s quick to slap at any slightest provocation. She’s an event planner, please are event planners this rude??

She’s the main reason why we barely visit our brother, despite we all live in the same city, we feel like a total stranger in our brother’s house. Probably she’s using “jazz” on him, I don’t know But everything she does seems cool to him.

I managed to spend the weekend with them, since on friday she act like my presence irritates her. The maid prepared semo and vegetable soup, i don’t eat swallow that like, so she saw me cooking noodles, she rudely said why’re you not eating semo? Why are you people so selective? Then she left the kitchen. I just maintained my cool.

Yesterday she slapped her maid just because the plantain she told her to fry wasn’t brown enough (maybe she wanted burnt sacrifice plantain). My elder brother calmly said honey you shouldn’t have slapped her just becus of plaintain. The next she told my brother was “Defender!! go and marry her nw”

This morning, I jejely packed my belongings on my way to work, I entered my brother’s car so he can drop me at the bus-stop, I just told him I won’t be coming to his place anymore, once I’m done with work today I’m going home straight. And the annoying part, he would be asking me why? As if he’s blind, he can’t see how rude and ill-mannered his wife is.

His wife has really separated my brother from us, his own family. We don’t even know what to do.

