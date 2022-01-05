My Fight With Uche Maduagwu Was Orchestrated – Jim Iyke (Video)

Nollywood star, Jim Iyke, has revealed that his face-off with fellow actor Uche Maduagwu was orchestrated to promote his movie, Bad Comments.

Iyke had in August 2021 beat Maduagwu up for questioning his source of wealth. The video of the stunt had gone viral at that time.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo published on Wednesday, Iyke noted that the beating was staged.

“It was orchestrated, I can say it now. I’ve given you two scripts. Do I look like the kind of person that just before the introduction of one of the most important works in my entire career would go and jeopardize it with that? No, I’m too strategic,” Jim Iyke said.

