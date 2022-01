Today I went to a land I purchased newly to supervise the fencing and also set it on fire to ease weeding the grasses behold I saw this big snake, I gave it a hot chase with the help of my brother we killed it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-DMMaECqnI

My brother insisted we eat it I refused after much deliberation we took it home and used it for pepper soup. I tasted it and along the line I end up eating over three pieces of it.

This is how it began and ended

