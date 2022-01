Good morning friend’s, please i really need an urgent answer to this, thou for now I’m still staying with my people (parent’s) pls is it proper for a friend to carry a woman to your parent’s house to sleep over obviously to have sex with the girl, when your parent’s is not around. He has be begging me to allow him come over with the girl.

I have agreed shaa, but I’m still thinking of it if i could have a change of mind.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...