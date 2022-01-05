‘My Friend Was Given A Photocopy Of His NIN Slip’ (Photos)

(I had to bring this here first to get clarity from others before we go take it up with them at the Local Government Office).

A friend of mine just got his NIN slip from his local government office. To my surprise, the slip he was given looks like something that was photocopied, but he was told that it was printed directly from the computer. There are obvious discoloration marks on it that can only come from photocopy machines and not from printers.

My own sister has done her NIN and her own slip obviously looks like the original copy, the NIN logo on the back is in color and there are no photocopy discoloration marks on the paper.

off course, things can be printed in white and black, but not with photocopy marks.

The question that worries me is, if he was given the photocopy, where and who has the original. Obviously, the original copy exists because you can only make a photocopy from an original hard copy.

My suspicion is that the original copy was printed out and then photocopied, then only the photocopy was given to him, but why would they do this and lie to him that it was the printed copy. Why was the original copy not given to him and What do they plan to do with it?

Please people, Is this something my friend should worry about or am I being unnecessarily concerned about it?

The first two pictures bellow shows my sister’s NIN slip (original) and the other two shows the NIN slip that was given to my friend.

