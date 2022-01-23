‘My Girlfriend Doesn’t Want Sex Anymore Because Of Her Spiritual Life”

Hello guy’s good evening I’m kind off little weird asking such here but I need little advice guy’s I meet this girl some year’s ago let’s say 2 but we’re just friends back then, but time flies as there say probably fast – ward to November last year we meet again this time I took her my place of resident we talk alot the following day she came we had s*x.

So she keep coming and before then I’ve break up with my ex girlfriend she’s too proud and she’s always like what’s trending and I can’t take’s her shit any more I call for break up but my current girlfriend is very cool and gentle but so attractive.

But now she said she doesn’t want sex anymore that’ sex is waken her in her spiritual life prayers really hard except if I’m ready to see her parents introduction!!

I’ve already told her I can’t be in a very were sex is unavailable but I still love her Matured minds pls…

