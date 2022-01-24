‘My Girlfriend Is Harassing Me’

See me see wahala.

Six month into the relationship, she says that i am to gentle for her liking.

Met her at a friend’s place. And that my friend is very rugged. He smokes and drinks alot. I don’t smoke but i drink too.

She taught i am rugged like my friend. Anytime she visits me in my house. She would be speaking all those stupid gangster/Cultism language too me. I warned her several time to stop speaking those nonsense to me.

Yesterday, we had a little misunderstanding, omo, come see the para wey this babe dey para for me. I told her i am no longer interested again with the relationship. She said over her dead body. She sey if i no bet her she go put am for my body woto woto.

I just kuku close my mouth. I pretended that every thing was okay until she left. Now she dey call me since for phone and refuse to pick her calls or reply her messages.

See me se wahala.

