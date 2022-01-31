‘My Girlfriend Saw IELTS, TOEFL And Immigration Apps On My Phone’

So my girlfriend wanted to use my phone to call her mom last week during the brief black out, While going through the phone she saw apps that were to prepare someone to migrate as a skilled worker into some european countries.

She immediately got pissed and was just shouting that i was planning on leaving her without informing her. The truth is i downloaded those apps to see if i could get a better opportunity abroad but have never opened any of them.

It took some explaining before i was able to convince her that i wasnt planning to leave or atleast anytime soon. I deleted those apps and will just browse stuff about it on my PC when i’m free, if i get the chance to go i will maybe help her to work her way when i am comfortable.

