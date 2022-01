My husband flogs me with cane and belt whenever we have an altercation. We are not newly weds and by now we should have understood each other.

He never apologizes when we reconcile instead he says i should stop doing things that provoke him (which doesnt include me going physical, so its not even in self defence). At this point im really just frustrated!!!

He flogs me in the presence of the kids, sometimes he flogs them and then flogs me too.

