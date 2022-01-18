‘My Lecturer In UNIUYO Has Been Having Sex With Me & My Classmate’ (Photo)

PUBLIC NOTICE- Uniuyo Female Student Accused Her Lecturer Of Sexual Abuse (Photo)

In what seem like sexual abuse and exploitation, University Of Uyo student accuses her lecturer of taking advantage of her and her coursemate.

“ANYWHERE IN UNIUYO

Dr. Ini Umoren, you have been having sex with me and my classmate in 300 level chemistry. You have also been having sex with Abasienyene William (Direct entry), in 400 level chemistry. We have all the evidence and are ready to reveal them very soon. More revelations are coming. Congratulations, Dr. Iniobong Umoren.”

