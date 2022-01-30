My Life Is Nothing Without You – Cubana Chief Priest Celebrates Wife’s Birthday (Pix)

My Life Is Nothing Without You – Cubana Chief Priest Celebrates His Wife On Her Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his wife on her birthday on Friday 28th January, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

He shared her photos with the caption;

“My Life Is Nothing Without You, Happy Birthday Baby, deangels Thank You For Everything, For All My Short Comings Babe. I am So Sorry. May God Bless You, Protect You and Keep You For The World. Amen”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZRCa-FqiAH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Cubana Chief Priest has gifted his wife a Benz

barely a week before of her birthday.

