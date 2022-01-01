‘My Manager And I Made $32 Million In 2021’ – Samklef

Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has announced that he and his manager, Emaxta, made a sum of $32m (over N13bn) in the year 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday 31st December 2021, he shared a picture of himself and his manager.

Samklef wrote;

“Me and my blood @emaxta We made $32million this year we no just wan loud am. Let love lead this 2022″



This comes shortly after Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, reportedly revealed that he made $22.3m (over N9bn) in 2021.



