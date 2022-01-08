‘My Marriage Is Falling Apart And My Wife Wants To Sabotage My Job’

My wife and I have been married for over 3 years now with a beautiful daughter who is 2years plus but things are falling apart everyday.

Whenever we had arguments she will want to sabotage my job. Couple of months ago, we had an argument and I was to give update to my team via teams meeting (I work from home)..My wife keep raising her voice, I left the living room and went to bedroom lock the door behind to continue with my meeting but surprisingly to me, my wife went through the window and started the drama again.

Just yesterday there was another drama and she picked my phone unknowingly and call my overall boss.

Note: it is from this job am sponsoring her Masters in one of the centers in Uniport and also feeding the family. More than 70% of my monthly earnings goes to her. I am not a social person..I don’t drink and either spend lavishly.

My wife is a very proud person and she has this obvious non challant attitude which are all seen by family members. Everybody keep talking about her but she’s not changing. Although I have my own differences as well but she believe I can’t control her. She’s not submissive at all…I can say that over again and again.

Even while she’s doing her masters, I was the one taking care of my daughter at home (thanks to covid)..in fact all my team members knows my daughter as my second colleague. I believe we all know how working from home with kids is like.

Please I need your advice. I am already thinking of divorce but the fear of loosing my daughter to her custody is my biggest challenge.

I am loosing my mind.

Please push to FP!

