‘My Marriage Is On The Verge Of Crashing’

I want to thank everyone for their advice and I really appreciate everyone involvement about the thread I created 2week ago. Here is the link.

https://www.nairaland.com/6933724/regretted-actions-please-me

Great people of this forum, honestly things have never been better ever since that incident and I wish our minds are like show glass so that y’all would see how sorry I am inside of me. I messed up and I’m really sorry.

5 days after I created that post above, My wife traveled with my daughter to her parents house to stay without telling me. Since that incident my wife haven’t said a word to me, Not a single word. Sometimes I wonder if she’s the same woman I married. I’m frustrated, incoherent and I’m losing my mind.

I’ve been good to her, I provide 85% for my family while she bring just 15% yet I don’t complain, I’m romantic and good looking, since we married I don’t keep female friends not to talk of cheating. Yet She denied me sex over 2 months without any reasons, that was why I acted that way and I’m so sorry.

On Tuesday here, My friend and I traveled to her parents house, they did not even welcome us well, I don’t know what she must have told her parents but I explained myself, knelt down and asked for forgiveness.

She refused to come home with me, her parents were just starring at me like I’m some demon, I requested for my daughter but she refused to release her and I’ve already paid my daughter’s school fees for the term. Her parents said they would register my daughter in a new school, that my wife need some space for now.

Please don’t call me a weak man, I’m family oriented, I don’t want broken home, if she needed some space that’s not a problem, I can give her all the space in the world but let her come home. It’s not proper raising a child in a broken home…I’m really losing my mind.

I faced query today at work because I traveled without informing my Boss which I know he won’t allow me and I know how much would be deducted from my salary. what I’m going through now I can’t wish my enemies and I wish I could turn back the hands of time. I messed up.

Beloveth Pls I need advice.

