My Mood For 2022 Is To Make Billions — Mercy Aigbe (Pix)

Actress Mercy Aigbe has said that her desire in 2022 is to make money in billions, Igbere TV reports.

The 44-year-old said this in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a video displaying bundles of money sprayed on her during her birthday party.

“Me ::: Hello Money, not just Naira oh, Pounds, Euros, Dollars find your way to my house sharply in billions. Money : Open the door I am at your doorstep in billions and in different currencies Me: Rushes to open the door. My mood this 2022,” she wrote.

Mercy recently revealed her marriage to movie producer Kazim Adeoti. Her revelation sparked reactions on social media following reports that Kazim was already married to Funsho Adeoti.

However, in a message sent to TVC presenter Morayo Afolabi-Brown, the actress stated that as a Muslim, her husband is entitled to marry more than one wife.



