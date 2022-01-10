My Small Chest Saved Me From Sex Tape Scandal — Instagram Twerk Queen, Janemena (Pix)

Dancer Janemena Piles has revealed what saved her from the sex tape allegation made against her by actress Tonto Dikeh, Igbere TV reports.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Janemena claimed that her “small boobs” saved her from explaining herself following the accusation.

“When they brought fake tape and picture and said it was me, do you know what saved me from all explanations? My small boobs.

“Dem no dey fake am. I’m super grateful for this body and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I love y’all genuinely for riding with me. The real ones only.”

Janemena and Tonto Dikeh made headlines in September and October over the latter’s messy break-up with Prince Kpokpogri.

Tonto had accused her ex-lover of cheating on her and being a scammer. The mother of one also claimed that her ex-lover had sex tapes with the women he slept with including that of Janemena.

Unimpressed by the manner her name was dragged into the controversy, Janemena threatened to sue Tonto for defamation, demanding the sum of N500 million as compensation for the damages done to her name. Janemena also said she suffered a miscarriage due to the emotional trauma she encountered during the saga.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYiyAOnLdAJ/?utm_medium=copy_link

