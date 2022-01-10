‘My Trip To Florida, Tampa Bay In Pictures’

Still in the spirit of the holiday, I decided to visit Florida(The Sunshine State).In my previous thread, I highlighted how people from the Midwest states run to places like Carli, Texas and Florida during this winter period. Now I can understand this seasonal migration.

Though with cancellations upon cancellations due to the bad weather and less availability of crew due to COVID-19, fortunately, our flight from O’Hare wasn’t cancelled but was a bit delayed.

