‘My Wife Had No Plans Of Leaving COZA’ – Tega’s Husband Speaks On Her Death (Video)

Founder of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo is not responsible for my wife’s d£ath, Akpofure Rema, husband of late Akpofure Tega, exonerates pastor.

Salemgists had reported that the church’s former choir coordinator, Nnenna Kalu-Ude held that Fatoyinbo is responsible for Tega’s d£ath.

Taking to her social media handle, Nnenna also accused the popular clergyman for maltreating his workers.

She stated that Fatoyinbo suppressed his critics through occultic powers, claiming that leople who want to speak up about the “evil” going on in the church either fall ill or die mysteriously.

However, the deceased’s husband in a video on Friday, said the pastor was not responsible for his wife’s death.

He was interviewed by OAP Daddy Freeze.

He described his wife as a very amazing person, refuting claims that they had plans to leave COZA.

He said:

“My name is Akpofure Rema, the husband of Akpofure Tega. I was shocked when I turned on my phone and got a lot of text from different persons.

“My wife was a beautiful soul and an amazing person, if you have met her you would know what am talking about better. Her pastors were good to her and to me.

“She was a member of the gratitude and she served in COZA Abuja. My wife had no plans of leaving COZA. In fact myself, I just relocated to Abuja from China to join her and we had no plans of living COZA. They were other better plans.

“I want to beg you to ignore everything or anything you see online. The man called Biodun Fatoyinbo is an amazing man, Pastor Mo is an amazing person and every other names that were tagged are beautiful souls. Trust me, when you meet them you will know better.

“Whatever encounter you might have had with anybody, it’s your own cup of tea and it’s your own choice. But please take out the name Tega out of this whole scene. I mean it’s early.”



