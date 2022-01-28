‘My Wife Hates Sex. I Beg Her Every Night’

This was sent IN earlier this week by a married man living in lagos with his wife of about 5yrs and a family of 3 kids.

He complained that his wife has extremely low libido. Infact, he practically begs for sex every night and labours even harder during the act cos the wife never gets wet at all. He has grown so frustrated with this since the wife has advised him to masturbate if that would make him feel better cos she has no interest whatsoever in sex.

He is now thinking that about their miserable sex life as a couple and now thinks that perhaps the wife has a spiritual husband or cheating and really disillusioned with the marriage and turlt needs help.

What do you advise him?

