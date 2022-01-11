‘My Wife Is Lazy. All She Cares About Are Her Eye Lashes, Makeup, Nails, Zeeworld’

I married my beautiful wife January this year, I Love my wife so much, I have never cheated on her since we got married. I opened a business for her worth 900k. i’ve already promised her a car this coming year (well I ride camry muscle and I’m tired of sharing the car with her).

My wife is too lazy, all she cares about is her eye lashes, make-up, nails and watching Zeeworld all day, She goes to her shop 10am and return 3pm, She barely take care of the house. Sometimes the plate I used for breakfast before going to work would still be on the dining table unwashed when I return. Her make-up tools and bag littered everywhere in our sitting room.

We’re expecting our 1st child, Now that She’s pregnant (4 months) she’s worst. Na so so chop chop, I will jokingly say babe Pls don’t go out of shape I won’t look ur side again, Is like the more I beg, the more she chop chop. …weird food carvings. Coconut water and bread, shawarma and pepper soup with sugar cane in her hand, I dare not buy it for her otherwise I won’t sleep.

I still cook when I’m back from work. Anytime I tried to talk to her, she would say can’t I see she’s pregnant, she’s having waist pain, leg pain, Infact body pains. I wanted to employ a maid she refused, she spoke ill about maids, she said they are husband snatchers e.t.c.

3 days ago, She asked me to renew our dstv sub and I refused. Yesterday I noticed she has done it (first time). I saw her watching Zeeworld, laughing sheepishly and pointing to the TV, I needed to watch man united match so I changed the channel, she dragged the remote control from me and changed it back to Zeeworld, she said I’m too stingy, I didn’t sub for her, I refused to buy her a car.

I don’t know what to do. With her lazy attitude I’m scared during delivery she would be saying I can’t push o.

Experienced men help a brother.

