‘My Wife Is Not Interested In Relocating Abroad!’

This is kinda confusing to me. I’ve been married to my beloveth wife for 11 years and counting. God has blessed us with three kids of ten, four and a year old. We are having a wonderful Union and time of our lifes.

For sometime now, I’ve been nurturing the idea of relocating abroad. My wife has BSc and MSc in Microbiology but has been jobless since she concluded her NYSC the year we got married. I’m ready to sponsor her for PHD to any country of her choice to pave way for I and the kids to follow later.

However, she has turned me down whenever I brought up the issue. Her response is always tied around the bond we share and that she can’t just leave her kids and travel abroad.

I have a good paying job but I really want her to explore her potentials too. She’s a very good wife and an excellent mother but I’m confused why she’s skeptical about leaving this Country.

Or am I the one taking too much risk?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...