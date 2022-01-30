N-Power Batch A And B: NEXIT Training Commences February

Npower Batch A And Npower Batch B: NEXIT Training Commences February

The long awaited Npower NEXIT training for Npower Batch A and Npower Batch B commences on February which is next month, this statement was made via Npower NASIMS by the Special Adviser to the minister for humanitarian Affairs on Media and Publicity Nneka Ikem Anibeze.

All Npower Batch A and B volunteers are implored to dial *45665# to express their interest and eligibility to participate in the NEXIT training programme, the deadline is 4th February 2022.

Please you are to dial the above code from the Npower mobile number you used for the Npower registration or use your BVN.

Follow the prompts select 2 for NEXIT, then select 1 to view status, then accept deduction of ₦30 by pressing one, after completing the task above, you will be contacted if you are successful or rejected.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...