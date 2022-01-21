N-Power: Brace Yourselves For November Payment

November payroll tab has been updated, all Npower Batch C Volunteers should start expecting November stipend real soon, if you have not been paid for October but your payment status displays processing please be rest assured you will be paid.

November payment has been approved and will commence extremely soon, even December stipend has been approved.

Npower NASIMS is adopting a sequential payment system in order to avoid bottlenecks and congestion in the Npower NASIMS payment system.

All Npower Batch C Volunteers will be paid just exercise patience, as long as all your names profile matches with your bank names especially your bank middle name you will be paid.

Any complain made to Npower should be made only once, please avoid repetition as this might delay your issue number and might place you on queue after queue and your issues might end up not getting treated.

