N-Power Device Collection Is For The Non-Graduates Training Scheme

Please ignore news making rounds online that Npower Batch C Volunteers of the Npower graduate category will be given devices and laptops, please devices, tool sets, laptops and other devices are given to the Npower non graduate category and not the other way round.

The non graduates that recently completed the Npower camp training were given devices to enhance their skill set, and boost their entrepreneurial skills and enhance their employability.

Yes one would say that even the graduates are also entitled to devices because they are also part and parcel of the Npower program, yes, this reason is plausible, but the Npower management just deemed it fit and decided that the non graduates needs the devices more, because their job description is more of apprenticeship and physical on the job training.

Modalities might change as the Npower program progresses but the possibility of Npower Batch C Volunteers under the graduate category getting devices is extremely slim.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...