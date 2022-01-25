N-Power: November Payment Begins

Npower Batch C Volunteers bank accounts gets credited, please if you are yet to be paid exercise patience as the November payment just started few hours ago, all Npower Batch C Volunteers are advised to keep checking their payroll tab for updates regarding their payment status, Npower Batch C Volunteers are also advised to continue to check their account balance for noticable increase.

December stipend processing will commence very soon, if you are an Npower Batch C Volunteer and you have payment issues, simply send all your correct banking details and correct names to support.nasims@nasims.gov.ng, all Npower Batch C Volunteers are advised to exercise patience after communicating their issues to Npower NASIMS management team, in order to allow for ease in the rectification process.

Non Graduate Category under the Npower Batch C program have been advised that their training process and training schedule will be made known publicly and via the Npower NASIMS deployment tab.

