N-Power November Payroll Changes To Processing Expect Payment Soon

Reports online have it that most Npower Batch C Volunteers November Payroll Status has now been converted from pending to processing, Npower Batch C Volunteers should expect payment extremely soon, this is good news, December stipend will be paid soon as well.

Remember in our previous post we highlighted that November and December stipend had already been approved by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Npower Batch C Volunteers have always been advised to exercise patience as all Npower Batch C beneficiaries will be paid their stipend even outstanding stipends will be paid to all Npower Batch C Volunteers, the main criterion is your September payment, if you have not been paid from the onset then your payment has serious issues and you have to send your correct particulars to support.npower@nasims.gov.ng to effect the necessary changes.

