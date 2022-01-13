N-Power: October Payment Commences Fully

Recall that few days ago Npower NASIMS management promise to pay for both October and September stipend, well that statement is now a reality as October payment commences fully today.

If you are an Npower Batch C Volunteer and you are yet to receive your stipend please exercise patience and keep checking your Npower NASIMS payroll tab, if your Npower NASIMS payroll tab is displaying “processing” you will definitely be paid, those Npower volunteers still having payment issues should please continue to contact Npower NASIMS management sending in their Npower ID and correct account number, correct account names, and correct Npower NASIMS profile names to support.nasims@nasims.gov.ng in order for the changes to be effected so that the affected Npower Batch C Volunteer can be placed on the next payment, when it commences.

At this moment all Npower Batch C Volunteers have been advised that November and December stipend will also be paid because it has been approved by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs.

If you are under the Npower non graduate category and you have not yet been posted please you might not be entitled to payment, until you have been posted, always check your Npower NASIMS profile for updates on your deployment tab or alternatively you can join our Npower affiliated Facebook Group at https://m.facebook.com/groups/911673989680645/ for updated Npower News as they surface.

