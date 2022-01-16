N-Power: Please Always Log Out From Your NASIMS Portal Whenever You Use A Cafe

Some Npower Batch C Volunteers have been erroneously resigned from the Npower program, please whenever you use the Cybercafe always endeavour to logout from your Npower NASIMS portal, if a prompt pops up for you to remember password, please click “NO”, if you click yes, your password will be stored in the temporary cache of NASIMS webpage and once someone uses that same computer he or she will be able to gain access to your information.

Lots of Npower Batch C Volunteers have been sabotaged due to their negligence and ignorance in this aspect, please always log out from any public system you use especially for sensitive activities like Npower, in order to avoid stories that touch.

