N-Power: Please Try As Much As Possible To Attend Your PPA

If you are an Npower Batch C volunteer and you always skip your PPA especially Npower volunteers posted to primary school, please you need to have a rethink, always endeavour to seek for permission from your supervisor or your principal should you not be available.

Absenteeism might cause your Npower stipend to be placed on hold, an the N-Power volunteer subsequently exited from the Npower program, most times the district office normally request for absentees from the principal, and once the principal submits the list of absentees to the district office, the Npower volunteer’s name will be submitted from the district to the Ministry and the focal person will remove the Npower volunteers name from the payment list.

This situation is not a very good experience, you see Npower volunteers going to the ministry to seek for the focal person to reverse the changes and this might cost you a lot of your resources and time, so in order to avoid stories that are not for the faint hearted, just adhere to the instructions set by the Npower program concerning work ethics and work discipline.

