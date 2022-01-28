N-Power: You Will Be Paid Even If Your November Payroll Displays “Failed”

If you are an Npower Batch C volunteer and you were paid previous months but your November payroll status is currently displaying “failed”, please be rest assured that it is being treated and you will be paid extremely soon.

The “failed” payroll status is not because there is something wrong with your account, your bank account is fine and perfect, the reason for the failed payment is just a minor network glitch when payment was disbursed to the concerned Npower volunteer, the entire process will be reversed as the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement Scheme and the recipients’ banks are aware of the situation.

This reverse process might just take a little delay, but the payment will be rolled back and the Npower beneficiary will soon begin to see credit alert, please do not because of being anxious fall into the hands of online predators and tricksters looking for gullible Npower volunteers to cart away their money, just exercise patience and you will be paid.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...