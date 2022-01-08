Nairaland 2021 Nigeria Football Awards Voting Thread

Welcome to the fourth edition of the Nairaland Nigeria Football Awards!. Keeping in line with the laid down tradition, this thread has been created for all members of this forum to vote for the players under each category of the awards that they deem fit to win it.

The nomination for the award categories were selected by a five member panels that were chosen by members of the Super eagles thread (the official thread for discussion on Nigeria football).

The rules for the voting is simple; Pick one individual from each of the award categories that you wish to vote for. You can only vote once!

The award categories are ;

1. Nigeria player of the year

Victor Osimhen

Kelechi Iheanacho

Emmanuel Dennis

2. Nigerian female player of the year

Asisat Oshoala

Chiamka Nnadozie

Rasheedat Ajibade

3. NPFL player of the year

Anayo Iwuala

Olisa Ndah

Ojo Olorunleke

4. Most impactful new inclusion (2021)

Taiwo Awoniyi

Frank Onyeka

Kingsley Micheal

5. Best Ogedengbe goalkeeper of the year

Maduka Okoye

Ojo Olorunleke

Francis Uzoho

6. Stephen Keshi defender of the year

Zaidu Sanusi

Kevin Akpoguma

Ola Aina

7. Samuel Okwaraji midfielder of the year

Wilfred Ndidi

Frank Onyeka

Joe Aribo

8. Rasheed Yekini attacker of the year

Victor Osimhen

Paul Onuachu

Kelechi Iheanacho

9. Most improved player

Taiwo Awoniyi

Kelechi Iheanacho

Frank Onyeka

10. Super eagles goal of the year

Alex Iwobi goal Vs Sierra Leone

Paul Onuachu goal Vs Benin republic

Kelechi Iheanacho second goal Vs Liberia

11. Best assist of the year

Victor Osimhen assist for Samuel Chukwueze vs Lesotho

Ola Aina assist for Victor Osimhen goal Vs Lesotho

Alex Iwobi assist for Iheanacho’s second goal vs. Liberia

12. Team of the year

Akwa United

Enyimba

Super Eagles

Voting closes on Monday January 10th 2022.

Thank you.

Voting closes on Monday January 10th 2022.

Thank you.

