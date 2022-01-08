Nairaland 2021 Nigeria Football Awards Voting Thread

Welcome to the fourth edition of the Nairaland Nigeria Football Awards!. Keeping in line with the laid down tradition, this thread has been created for all members of this forum to vote for the players under each category of the awards that they deem fit to win it.
The nomination for the award categories were selected by a five member panels that were chosen by members of the Super eagles thread (the official thread for discussion on Nigeria football).
The rules for the voting is simple; Pick one individual from each of the award categories that you wish to vote for. You can only vote once!
The award categories are ;
1. Nigeria player of the year
Victor Osimhen
Kelechi Iheanacho
Emmanuel Dennis
2. Nigerian female player of the year
Asisat Oshoala
Chiamka Nnadozie
Rasheedat Ajibade
3. NPFL player of the year
Anayo Iwuala
Olisa Ndah
Ojo Olorunleke
4. Most impactful new inclusion (2021)
Taiwo Awoniyi
Frank Onyeka
Kingsley Micheal
5. Best Ogedengbe goalkeeper of the year
Maduka Okoye
Ojo Olorunleke
Francis Uzoho
6. Stephen Keshi defender of the year
Zaidu Sanusi
Kevin Akpoguma
Ola Aina
7. Samuel Okwaraji midfielder of the year
Wilfred Ndidi
Frank Onyeka
Joe Aribo
8. Rasheed Yekini attacker of the year
Victor Osimhen
Paul Onuachu
Kelechi Iheanacho
9. Most improved player
Taiwo Awoniyi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Frank Onyeka
10. Super eagles goal of the year
Alex Iwobi goal Vs Sierra Leone
Paul Onuachu goal Vs Benin republic
Kelechi Iheanacho second goal Vs Liberia
11. Best assist of the year
Victor Osimhen assist for Samuel Chukwueze vs Lesotho
Ola Aina assist for Victor Osimhen goal Vs Lesotho
Alex Iwobi assist for Iheanacho’s second goal vs. Liberia
12. Team of the year
Akwa United
Enyimba
Super Eagles
Voting closes on Monday January 10th 2022.
Thank you.
CC: icon4s thegoodjoe Drklever Safarigirl Andrewbaba44 thesupernerd joebie davep bascovanveli odunayaw jhiday do4luv14 johnbullmyson icon79 thelonecitizen semid4lyfe darkelf drlikita12 Subzero047 humility113 Charlesemeka89 forgiveness chriskels Komekn fabyom mujtahida Tflashoge boomnaija oasis007 chrisooblog andsungorilla arabiandude kellycute realpoacher1 curtisaxel7 purplehouse jayromwrites superbloke meliforme nelszx samueltemi337 elyte89 maidabo idenna stormtrooper11 olu98 barryseal starboytwo edopesin