Nairalander (Mr. Green Man) Survives Ghastly Motor Accident (Pictures)

I want you to join me to thank God Almighty for his protection over my life and the lives of other passengers involved.

The accident occurred on Sunday at Kabba Junction in Kogi State. A trailer tried to climb the commercial bus I boarded but God intervened.

Though, part of the trailer nearly cut my arm as I was sitting close to the side where the incident occurred.

The driver of the commercial vehicle I boarded was at fault. He tried to pass one way due to the heavy traffic holdup.

I am using this opportunity to plead with all drivers out there to be very careful while driving and please follow all driving rules anytime you’re on the road.

I’m glad to announce that all the passengers came out of the bus alive though some had little or no bruises and one side of the bus got damaged.

