‘Nairalanders, Checkout My Sketches With Pen’

I don’t learn sketching anywhere, it is just a natural gift. However, i need a tutor to be more effective and learn new skills in the art world. Though, i am a force man in the military but i still want to learn more skills in art. I will respectfully take my tutor seriously, leave the force pride and act as an apprentice. Great Artists in the house, pls kindly check my art work out and show me my errors.

1st picture – Pablo Escobar.

2nd picture – Late Brig Gen Benjamin Adekunle (My mentor in the military).

3rd picture – Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II Oni of Ife.

4th picture – King of the jungle, Lion.

