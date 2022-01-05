NANS Endorses Umahi To Become President Of Nigeria (Photos)

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has stated that the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, is qualified to become the President of Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

According to them, Governor Umahi’s problem-solving orientation and professionalism qualifies him to become Nigeria’s President.

The association stated this in a Letter of Recommendation presented to the governor.

Read the letter below.

