National Assembly Transmits Amended Electoral Bill To Buhari For Assent

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Arch. Olatunde Amos Ojo, on Monday, transmitted the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, The Nation has learnt.

A source confided that the Bill is now with the President.

The Nation had reported that the Bill would be transmitted today.

The President in December vetoed the Bill, leading to a fresh amendment of the Bill by the National Assembly.

It is however uncertain if the President would assent to the reworked Bill.

This followed report that Governors are not happy with the new amends and plan to prevail on the President not to sign it.



The lawmakers reamended the electoral bill, providing options for political parties to use direct primaries, indirect primaries and consensus.

