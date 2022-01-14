NDLEA Questions Obi Cubana Over Alleged Drug Links

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday grilled socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for his alleged link to the illegal narcotic business, The PUNCH has learnt.

The PUNCH reports that Iyiegbu, who is the Chairman, Cubana group of companies, was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date.

Impeccable sources told our correspondent that suspicious payments were made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India.

Operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network based on the premise that he may be involved in the drug business.

“Obi Cubana arrived at the NDLEA office around 9am and responded to questions for some hours before he was granted bail at 2pm. There are suspicions that he may be a drug kingpin. Some convicted drug dealers paid funds into his account.

“We have been able to establish three of such payments. One of the persons that paid money into his account was convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person that was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and convicted in 2017, also paid money into Cubana’s account,” said a source.

The socialite was allowed to go home in order to get some documents which would be presented to the NDLEA.

https://punchng.com/ndlea-grills-socialite-obi-cubana-for-alleged-drug-links/

