Ned Nwoko: Court Remands Aphrodisiac Seller, Jaruma In Suleja Prison

The FCT Upper Court on Tuesday remanded aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu aka Jaruma in the Suleja prison, Abuja, IgbereTV reports.

Jaruma had been arrested following a petition by billionaire, Ned Nwoko, husband of her former brand influencer, Regina Daniels.

According to BBC Pidgin News, Jaruma was charged for defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, publishing falsehood to incite the public to hate Nwoko.

Jaruma pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her application for bail will be heard on Friday.

https://www.facebook.com/206270189411151/posts/5167086506662803/?substory_index=0

