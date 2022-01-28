Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels Explains What Went Wrong Between Her And Jaruma (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has issued a statement addressing her dealings with Jaruma and what went wrong between them, IGBERETV reports.

Regina explained that she and Jaruma had an agreement for her to advertise her products, which she did, but Jaruma then wanted her to go beyond their agreement by posting things which were “deceitful” on her page.

Regina said she disagreed and when there was a “major crisis” going on in her family, Jaruma took advantage of that to promote her products at the expense of the Nwoko family.

Regina is thought to be making reference to Jaruma’s post insinuating that Ned Nwoko’s marriage to his Moroccan wife ended because of the kayanmata (sex-enhancing product) Regina allegedly used on Ned.

Regina also shared chats where she blasted Jaruma for claiming her use of kayanmata on Ned caused the problem between him and his Moroccan wife.

Regina reiterated that she has never used any of Jaruma’s sex products.

Read her statement below.

“One last closure

I’m writing this because I feel y’all deserve an explanation to the general misrepresentation going around me being paid for a job and was not able to deliver. The fact is that I delivered on the job based on our various discussions. She was to provide contents and I was simply to post on my page. She sent me a draft agreement which I declined to sign because I found some of the terms deceitful but she insisted we proceed on my own terms. Miss jaruma also came up with different content ideas that were not acceptable to me because they would have been deceitful to me and the public. Such as :

1. She wanted a post saying my husband got me the jaruma chocolates and I clearly said to her to leave my husband out of our discussions

2. She said she will present me with a cow gift. I was to make videos thanking her, and afterwards return the cow. I was suspicious of the motive and I declined.

3. She wanted to gift me with her outfits and accessories for a video afterwards, to return the items. Again I declined

4. She suggested to have a failed suicide attempt because I would run to her rescue again it was unacceptable to me

Our original discussion was to post her adverts for her chocolates brand on my instagram page. Along the line, she wanted me to personally appear in the content on an entirely different product of hers which is her waist bead We both considered it sufficient for the payment made.

Miss jaruma ruined every form of agreement or friendship we had when she falsely said to the general public that I was the cause of a major crisis going on in my family I went ahead to message her to take down the post but she didn’t. Which led to my first debunked statement. It is one thing to Chanel your business and hatred around me but it is another to Chanel your business and hatred to my family.

PLS NOTE THE PETITION, ARREST AND THE DETENTION OF JARUMA HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE BUSINESS DEAL BETWEEN ME AND HER. BUT SIMPLY AROSE FROM THE VARIOUS FALSE AND MALICIOUS PUBLICATIONS AGAINST MY HUSBAND”

